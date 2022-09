Галь Гадот сыграет злодейку в новом фильме от Disney

Disney’s live-action ‘SNOW WHITE’ remake, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will release March 22, 2024 in theaters.

— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 15, 2022