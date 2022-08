За два месяца до визита в Израиль: Джастин Бибер показал нацистское приветствие на вирусном видео

Justin Bieber, who's apparently still a thing, decided to goose-step and do a sieg Heil at a concert in Finland yesterday.

The Conference of European Rabbis denounced his actions and demands an explanation.

Will he repeat the performance when he comes to Israel this fall? pic.twitter.com/CtIoIgZl7T

— Judah Ari Gross (@JudahAriGross) August 10, 2022