Израиль обыграл Южную Африку со счетом 3:1 в Кубке Дэвиса

Good news from Ashdod as @Israel_Tennis defeats South Africa 3 matches to 1 in @DavisCup. Yshai Oliel plays hero with two singles wins. On to the "group stage" in September… whatever that means. pic.twitter.com/pEsKzSRMwp

— ארתור לֶנק آرثر لينك (@ArthurLenk) March 5, 2022