Скончался капитан, остановивший сирийские войска в войне Судного дня

Brigadier General Emi Plant, who received the Medal of Valor for his part in the Battle of Emek Habakah in the Golan Heights during the Yom Kippur War, under the command of Avigdor Kahalani, passed away on Monday at the age of 71.#Syria | #Israelhttps://t.co/3kAHfgDlOM

— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) August 16, 2022