Джошуа расплакался на пресс-конференции после боя с Усиком: в сети показали видео

Anthony Joshua visibly distraught and covers his face when asked if he's proud of himself at press conference after the Oleksandr Usyk rematch loss: "It's really really hard for me to say I'm proud of myself. I don't feel anything. I'm just upset, really, deep down in my heart." pic.twitter.com/RM1zkXsyUi

