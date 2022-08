Топ самых эмоциональных и зрелищных празднований гола в истории

10 July, 1999. Brandi Chastain scores the goal that brings victory over China in the World Cup. In her moment of triumph, she whips her jersey off and celebrates, countless thoughtless jokes follow.

And 23 years later we are somehow still having this dumb fucking conversation. pic.twitter.com/QBsVLT35KZ

