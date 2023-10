Having soup for breakfast The comments about eating soup with my metal tongs got me obessing over them and couldn’t stop thinking about eating soup, so I have done a video on it this morning, the unwanted thoughts was like hell. I have lived with Intrusive thoughts for 10 years these are a symptom of Obsessive Complusive Disorder which is a mental health condition where you have recurring thoughts and reptitive behaviours that I cannot control. The intrusive thoughts I have are mainly to do with food. These are unpleasant and unwanted. They cause me a wave of physical and metal anxiety. Its very stressful and draining. I am sharing these experiences with you to raise awareness and it makes me feel isolated and stuck in my own mind. #ocdrecovery #ocdproblems #eatingsoupwithtongs #eatingsoup #soup #eatingsoupwithmetaltongs #ocdawareness #ocdintrusivethoughts #johnandcharliesjourney секретные ингредиенты соуса Биг-Мака.