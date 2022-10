Обнимались и танцевали: в сети показали, как принц Гарри и Меган Маркл «отрывались» на концерте

These pictures were posted minutes ago. People Magazine presents the first photo, to show Harry at a "Jack Johnson" concert. But the BLURRY photos of him, inside the venue, show him in different clothes.

Has anyone been to BuckingHam Palace to collect?#WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/jWfcadp2IY

— MandyReturns (@ReturnsMandy) October 7, 2022