Раскрыта тайна гигантского металлического шара, выброшенного на пляж в Японии

A 1.5 meter sphere appeared on Tuesday at Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu, Japan. Police surrounded the area and cordoned off a perimeter of 200 meters until the type of metallic material was identified. The country's Self Defense Forces were called in

— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) February 22, 2023