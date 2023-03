Редкое северное сияние ослепило всю Великобританию: удивительные кадры

#BreakingNews #StokeOnTrent residents vote to ban Northern Lights as they are far too much fun and very #European 59 year old Garry Gammon WW2 hero and #Brexit General said earlier today “Europe can shove its fancy aerial spectacle, we prefer fog and sadness!” pic.twitter.com/Kn2eRiN3Mw

— Glen Gorganzolla (@UKFilmTVCritic) February 28, 2023