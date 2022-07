Стало известно, чем Польша заменит советские МиГ-29

BREAKING:

Turns out the Polish-S. Korean weapons deal is much larger than thought.

The spokesperson of the Polish Armaments Agency @krzysztof_atek confirmed today that Poland is buying:

1000 K2PL MBTs

672 K9 self-propelled howitzers

Up to 1400 Borsuk IFVs

48 FA50 fighter jets pic.twitter.com/90pBCLQ0iE

