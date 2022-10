Таблички мемориального комплекса концлагеря Бухенвальд изуродовали свастиками: обнародованы фото

Last night swastikas and other Nazi symbols have been spray-painted on boards and signs at the #Buchenwald concentration camp memorial. We are appelled by this despicable attack on the dignity of Nazi victims. Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/xsfkCNR2DO

— Stiftg. Gedenkstätten Buchenwald u. Mittelbau-Dora (@Buchenwald_Dora) October 28, 2022