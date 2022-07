Унизили солдат ЦАХАЛа: в Германии вспыхнул антисемитский скандал

Twitter hides critics at #German taxed financed #antisemitism camouflaged as art where Israel gets compared to #Nazi #Germany and #Jews get shown as #Mossad Pigs. #Germany #documenta #documenta15 https://t.co/qBhfPsdtFu pic.twitter.com/PiTLTubhJd

— Michael Weingardt (@Michael_Wgd) June 20, 2022