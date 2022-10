В Сирии обнаружена огромная мозаика Троянской войны

#Nabu is pleased that it has participated with the DGAMs in #Syria in the endeavour to uncover a fantastic mosaic piece attributed to the Roman era in al-Rastan, Homs Governorate.

The Directorate announced the news this morning

We will publish some literature on this unique piece pic.twitter.com/dgXlAL95D2

