Кливлендский игрок в лакросс вышел на поле со свастикой на ноге

Cleveland, Ohio — we are nauseated to see a Mentor Catholic lacrosse player adorn a swastika on the back of his leg during a game this past Sunday.

The opposing team, Orange, also stated a Mentor Catholic parent referred to a Jewish players as a k*ke, a vile antisemitic slur. pic.twitter.com/M0jkSUlqxc

