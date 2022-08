Не только Bayraktar TB2: украинцы впервые показали, как используют современные боевые модули от Aselsan

SERDAR, Turkey-#Ukraine joint anti-tank missile launch system have been spotted in use by Ukrainian army.

Turkish company #ASELSAN & Ukrainian Ukroboronprom enterprises, Luch Design Bureau & Spets Techno Export joint development product pic.twitter.com/jUfvN3UVsS

— Soru'Yorum (@_Soru_Yorum_) August 8, 2022