Озвучены подробности очередной антисемитской атаки в Нью-Йорке

JUST NOW IN BORO PARK:

Yet another antisemitic attack on an innocent visibly Jewish person. A group of 4 assaulted the man, while knocking his hat off. Our members successfully apprehended the group after a brief foot pursuit.

Tnx to #NYPD for placing the assailant under arrest. pic.twitter.com/nP8oqtdjxs

— Shmira Public Safety (@Shmira) November 9, 2022