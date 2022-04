Пережившая Холокост украинка погибла, укрываясь от российских ударов по Мариуполю

At 10 years old, Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova survived the Germans by hiding in a basement in Mariupol.

81 years later, she died in a basement in the same city as a victim of the horrific war hiding from the Russians.

Read more: https://t.co/6QPx6vahFh pic.twitter.com/TyjiyfK09A

— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 19, 2022