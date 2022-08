ВСУ «засветили» редкий МиГ-29МУ1 с загадочной модификацией Р-27: опубликовано видео

Ukraine: A rare look at a very clean Ukrainian MiG-29(MU1) jet fighter with very clear imagery of the standard UkrAF A2A loadout, which is used against both RuAF jets and cruise missiles.

We can see 4x R-73 and 2x R-27R AAMs, along with a centreline tank for improved range. pic.twitter.com/xLMnYqzvSH

— Eng yanyong (@EngYanyong) August 8, 2022