Звезда Голливуда Джереми Реннер показал жуткое фото с больничной койки после аварии

#Avengers actor Jeremy Renner, ( 51-year-old) shared a photo & a Message from his hospital bed after a snow plow accident.

"Thank you all for your kind words,". "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." pic.twitter.com/InwN9gO2cJ

— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) January 4, 2023