Мужчина вызвал ажиотаж в сети из-за паломничества в Мекку в честь королевы Елизаветы II

#Mecca: A #Yemenite pilgrim dedicated his "Umrah" to Queen Elizabeth and was arrested

Arab media reports that a Muslim pilgrim from Yemen who came to Mecca to perform the "Umrah" (pilgrimage to Mecca that is not during the Hajj) decided to dedicate it to the… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/8uY4WTYqBT

— AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) September 13, 2022