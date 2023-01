The two PIJ gunmen: Izz a-Din Basem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23.

Another Palestinian wounded in clashes in Kafr Dan two weeks ago also died this morning, bringing toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in clashes or while committing attacks this year to 12. pic.twitter.com/M0C7FQbty7

— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 14, 2023