Яир Голан рассказал, какое правительство нужно ультраортодоксам

Ex-IDF Deputy Chief ⁦@YairGolan1⁩ will formally announce his candidacy for Meretz party’s leadership tomorrow, reports ⁦@freyisrael1⁩.

Since entering politics, Golan has been making the case that left-wing Zionism is Israel’s ticket to tolerance, peace and security. pic.twitter.com/ZYgjKHnLQO

— Guy Ziv (@ZivGuy) July 5, 2022