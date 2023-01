Удар по жилому дому в Днепре: обнародованы новые данные

As a result of the russian missile attack on the #Dnipro:

— 21 people died, including 1 child.

— 73 people were injured, including 14 children;

— 38 people were saved, including 6 children,

— 37 missing.

Rescue and search operations continues.#russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/eN8ZhOwaMJ

— Writings from the war (@WarWritings) January 15, 2023